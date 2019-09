Though tragedy struck in July 1999 when the couple were killed in a plane crash in Martha's Vineyard, along with Carolyn's sister, the couple lives on in our minds — and Bessette-Kennedy's personal style is still fawned over. Her minimalist aesthetic — see: men's blazers and crisp white shirts, bandanas, and tiny sunglasses (that are now a favorite among the Hadid and Jenner clans) — stood in stark contrast to the glamour of her mother-in-law and other famous politico wives of the time. Her loose hair and barely-there makeup, Alice bands and pencil skirts, all embodied the effortless and moderate look of the decade (and now sit on thousands of Pinterest boards).