Your New '90s Style Inspiration Is Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy

If you've not heard of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, it's time to get to know. The oft-referenced '90s style pin-up worked her way up from being a saleswoman at a Calvin Klein's Boston mall store to become the brand's director of publicity in Manhattan. Propelling her into the spotlight, however, was her meeting and marrying the son of JFK and Jackie Onassis, John F. Kennedy Jr., after which her every move - from domestic arguments outside of their Tribeca apartment to meals out - were documented by a paparazzi hungry for the next couple du jour.
Tragedy struck in July 1999 when the couple were killed in a plane crash in Martha's Vineyard, along with Carolyn's sister. The couple live on in our minds, and Bessette-Kennedy's personal style is still fawned over.
Her minimalist aesthetic and choice of men's blazers and crisp white shirts stood in stark contrast to the fabulous glamour of her mother-in-law and other famous politicians' wives of the time. Her loose hair and barely-there makeup, Alice bands and pencil skirts all embodied the effortless and moderate look of the decade, and now sit on a thousand Pinterest boards.
When Alessandro Michele's Gucci maximalism is enjoying a full reign, and Céline, post-Phoebe Philo, could be completely transformed under Hedi Slimane later this year, a look back at the understated style of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy is a dose of simplicity in the current climate of clashing textures and prints.
Ahead, we've rounded up our favourite looks turned out by Carolyn, from slick workwear to weekend casual get-ups. Click through to find all the minimalist inspiration you'll ever need.