Your New ’90s Style Inspiration Is Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy

Born and raised in New York, Bessette worked her way up from being a saleswoman at a Calvin Klein's Boston mall store to become the brand's director of publicity in Manhattan. Propelling her into the spotlight, however, was her meeting and marrying the son of JFK and Jackie Onassis, John F. Kennedy Jr., after which her every move - from domestic arguments outside of their Tribeca apartment to meals out — were documented by a paparazzi hungry for the next couple du jour.