12 Times Celebrities Embraced Dion Lee’s Experimental Construction & Corsetry

Australian label Dion Lee is eponymous with all things cool. Lee rocked the landscape of Australian fashion when he made his debut at AAFW in 2009, and he's been doing the same overseas after showing at Spring/Summer 2013/2014 in NYFW for the first time. Lee's signature sculptural style honours form, sensuality and experimentation within traditional constructs such as tailoring and corsetry.
Now that he's on the radar of international stylists, his avant-garde ready-to-wear collections have become mainstays in the wardrobes of celebrities like Dua Lipa, Megan Fox and Gigi Hadid who've all worn the Aussie designer's experimental constructions on multiple occasions.
In the last 12 months, Dion Lee's designs have been spotted adorning the bodies of some of Hollywood's biggest A-list stars, keep scrolling to see how celebrities are styling the Aussie designer IRL.