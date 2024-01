At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.Selena Gomez has a (much-appreciated) habit of being seen in affordable accessoriesperhaps most notably when her Only Murders in the Building character, Mabel, wears Rellery necklaces . The multi-hyphenate star made yet another case for budget-friendly fashion last night at the Golden Globes when she turned heads in a fiery-red dress by Giorgio Armani Privé and ruby-red Christian Louboutin slingback heels. Okay, maybe those weren't exactly cheap. But as soon as she stepped off the red carpet, Gomez grabbed ahold of JW PEI's signature Gabbi handbag in a brand-new $196 crystal iteration Right now, JW PEI is holding its New Year Sale, which features an extra 12% off sitewide with code 23END12 (including the Gabbi crystal handbag ), as well as Buy One Get One 30% off with code 23END30. That's celebrity style at bargain prices!