Selena Gomez Carried This $129 Bag To The Golden Globes — Shop It Here On Sale

Selena Gomez has a (much-appreciated) habit of being seen in affordable accessories — perhaps most notably when her Only Murders in the Building character, Mabel, wears Rellery necklaces. The multi-hyphenate star made yet another case for budget-friendly fashion last night at the Golden Globes when she turned heads in a fiery-red dress by Giorgio Armani Privé and ruby-red Christian Louboutin slingback heels. Okay, maybe those weren’t exactly cheap. But as soon as she stepped off the red carpet, Gomez grabbed ahold of JW PEI’s signature Gabbi handbag in a brand-new $129 crystal iteration.
Right now, JW PEI is holding its New Year Sale, which features an extra 12% off site wide with code 23END12 (including the Gabbi crystal handbag), BOGO 30% off with code 23END30, and free shipping on $120+ orders. That’s celebrity style at bargain prices!
The OG vegan leather Gabbi handbag has been seen on the likes of Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski (supermodel approval, check) in several colorways, but the newest Gabbi crystal handbag just made its award show debut with Selena Gomez (actress approval, also check!).
The small, shimmery top-handle bag is the perfect arm candy for parties and date nights, and it will surely rack in all the compliments. It’s also currently available in lime green, but we can’t help but want this festive red ahead of Valentine’s Day. Or maybe we’ll cart up two JW PEI bags and cash in on the brand’s New Year Sale deals while we can.
