Hedi Slimane's New Céline Is Almost Here

The biggest question, though, is: Is this really the right move? Especially for a designer who's reclusive ways have made him more of an industry shadow than an industry star? Sure, Slimane's glam rock collections for Saint Laurent have earned him enough clout to be recruited for his next great venture. But at a time when the map to a more empowering and realistic approach to fashion is being redrawn, what place will the working women Philo strived so hard to cater to have in Slimane's vision? We can't yet be sure, which feels more uneasy than it does hopeful. But, as goes with these sorts of things, optimism is key — and a maturing of Slimane's obsession with "young" and "cool" could be a part of the plan.