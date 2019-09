Earlier this month, Queen Elizabeth handed over two of her royal patronages to the Duchess of Sussex. Markle is now the royal representation not only for the ACU, which represents over 500 universities throughout more than 50 Commonwealth countries, but for the London's National Theatre as well. We really appreciate how Markle makes the most of her time in the royal spotlight. If she isn't breaking protocol , she's serving up maternity style we can't get enough of while championing the causes most important to her.