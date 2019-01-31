Meghan Markle is continuing her love affair with wearing Givenchy. On Thursday, Markle visited the Association of Commonwealth Universities in London to learn about their work in higher education. To do so, she wore an old friend: her bespoke Givenchy coat, pairing it with a black cropped top, whimsical pleated skirt and nude Manolo Blahnik heels. She kept to the theme of old favorites with her jewelry, wearing her Catbird ring with studs by Canadian jewelry label Dean Davidson — both pieces are affordable, retailing for $44 and $145, respectively.
Earlier this month, Queen Elizabeth handed over two of her royal patronages to the Duchess of Sussex. Markle is now the royal representation not only for the ACU, which represents over 500 universities throughout more than 50 Commonwealth countries, but for the London's National Theatre as well. We really appreciate how Markle makes the most of her time in the royal spotlight. If she isn't breaking protocol, she's serving up maternity style we can't get enough of while championing the causes most important to her.
The last time we saw Markle wear this coat was on Remembrance Day in November, which celebrated veterans on the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. That time, she paired her bespoke coat with a velvet pillbox hat. The Givenchy coat and its capelet silhouette once again reminded us that Markle may or may not have been trying to channel the designers’ longtime muse Audrey Hepburn all this time and we just caught on.
