Meghan Markle might be entering her third trimester and in the process of moving palaces, but that hasn't slowed her down from fulfilling her royal duties. The Duchess of Sussex continues to make appearances that serve the greater good, while serving up a never-ending stream of beauty and fashion inspiration. Just two weeks after rocking an unexpected red lip, the Duchess of Sussex made another major beauty change — and this time, it's to her signature hairstyle.
While arriving at the National Theatre in London, of which she is an official patron, Markle showed off a new take on her go-to messy bun. While it was still low and loose in the back, she switched from her signature center part (with loose strands framing her face) to a deep side swoop with volume at the crown. The resulting look is 100 percent Markle: elegant, sleek, and flattering — without looking too fussy.
This isn't the first time the royal has made a change to her hair. Just last month, she was spotted with a new haircut that featured shorter front layers. And last fall, she visited Fiji in a flower-adorned French twist. In any case, it's clear Markle isn't afraid to experiment, which makes us especially excited for what's to come. Maybe a high ponytail or colorful eyeliner? If her berry nails taught us anything, it's that royal beauty rules are meant to be broken.
