Everything We Know About Meghan Markle's Pregnancy

Rebecca Farley
Meghan Markle, newly minted Duchess of Sussex and America's first entry to the British royal family, is pregnant! Kensington Palace announced Monday morning that she and Prince Harry, who wed in May, were expecting. A royal baby — this one descended from a former blogger and Suits actress — is officially on the way.
Here's what we know so far.
The baby is due spring 2019.
Per Kensington Palace's Twitter account, the baby will arrive almost exactly a year after the royal wedding, which occurred in May.
This means Markle is three to four months into her pregnancy.
Markle must be rounding the corner on her first trimester, which is right around when people generally announce their pregnancies. A Royal reporter for the Daily Mail claimed on Twitter that Markle just passed 12 weeks.
Markle delivered the news of her pregnancy at Friday's royal wedding.
On Friday, Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel. Prince Harry attended alongside Markle, who sparked pregnancy rumors when she wore a long blue coat for the duration of the ceremony. According to the BBC, Markle and Harry told the Queen along with other royal officials at the wedding.
The couple will proceed with their royal tour as planned.
The couple previously planned to travel to Australia and New Zealand as part of a 16-day tour of the commonwealth. They have planned 76 engagements for the trip, and, per royal reporter Emily Nash, the couple will not be cancelling any of these engagements.
Markle and Harry landed in Sydney this weekend, where pregnancy rumors swirled once more after Markle held two folders over her midsection in a few photos.
