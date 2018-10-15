Story from Wellness

People Are Accusing Meghan Markle of Stealing Princess Eugenie’s Thunder

De Elizabeth
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images.
Kensington Palace just announced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child. Naturally, most of social media and the world jumped for joy, but some couldn’t help but notice that the timing of the happy news — just a couple days after Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank— was a little off.
“Not sure of the Royal protocol there, upstaging the couple’s wedding by hijacking it with their baby news,” one person wrote on Twitter.
And, according to The Daily Mail, guests at last Friday’s wedding at Windsor Castle were told about the future royal baby by Meghan and Harry at the event, which if true, certainly must have stolen some of the spotlight from Eugenie and Jack’s special day.
It’s also worth pointing out that this would be the second time that the Duchess and Prince kind of stole Eugenie’s thunder. According to The Daily Mail, Eugenie and Jack had originally planned their wedding for this September, but had to push it back due to other royal obligations — such as a potential tour for Meghan and Harry. “Some members of the Royal Family already have commitments in the diary,” a source told The Daily Mail back in January, adding: “There is nothing concrete yet, but it looks as if Eugenie and Jack will go for October instead.”
Eugenie and Jack’s strategy makes sense: When planning a wedding, it’s usually wise to consult the schedules of your VIP guests. But, given that Eugenie and Jack reportedly made accommodations for Megan and Harry, certainly the Duchess and Prince could have waited a little longer to share their news in order to let Eugenie and her new groom soak up their special moment for a bit longer than two days.
Naturally, social media is chuckling at the idea of Markle and Harry swiping the focus not just once, but twice from Eugenie and Jack. One person on Twitter called the move “brutal,” while another said “Meghan couldn’t let Eugenie be the center of attention for long.”
Of course, it’s not fair to assume that Megan intentionally tried to rain on Eugenie’s parade and we’re sure that Princess is as happy as the rest of the world about another royal baby— even if it knocks her succession to the throne back another spot.
