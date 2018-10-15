People Are Accusing Meghan Markle of Stealing Princess Eugenie’s Thunder

Kensington Palace just announced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child. Naturally, most of social media and the world jumped for joy, but some couldn’t help but notice that the timing of the happy news — just a couple days after Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank— was a little off.
“Not sure of the Royal protocol there, upstaging the couple’s wedding by hijacking it with their baby news,” one person wrote on Twitter.
Meghan is thought to be around 12 weeks pregnant, and the couple shared their news with family at the royal wedding on Friday - the Queen, Duke is Edinburgh, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are “delighted for the couple” #royalbaby— Emily Nash (@emynash) October 15, 2018
And, according to The Daily Mail, guests at last Friday’s wedding at Windsor Castle were told about the future royal baby by Meghan and Harry at the event, which if true, certainly must have stolen some of the spotlight from Eugenie and Jack’s special day.
It’s also worth pointing out that this would be the second time that the Duchess and Prince kind of stole Eugenie’s thunder. According to The Daily Mail, Eugenie and Jack had originally planned their wedding for this September, but had to push it back due to other royal obligations — such as a potential tour for Meghan and Harry. “Some members of the Royal Family already have commitments in the diary,” a source told The Daily Mail back in January, adding: “There is nothing concrete yet, but it looks as if Eugenie and Jack will go for October instead.”
Eugenie and Jack’s strategy makes sense: When planning a wedding, it’s usually wise to consult the schedules of your VIP guests. But, given that Eugenie and Jack reportedly made accommodations for Megan and Harry, certainly the Duchess and Prince could have waited a little longer to share their news in order to let Eugenie and her new groom soak up their special moment for a bit longer than two days.
Meghan couldn’t let Eugenie be centre of attention for long could she ? #RoyalBaby #RoyalWedding— Francesca Jane (@FrancescaJane__) October 15, 2018
Turns out Prince Harry and Meghan told the rest of the Royal family they were expecting at Princess Eugenie's wedding on Friday.— Danny Hayes (@thedannyhayes) October 15, 2018
Brutal.
Talk about stealing Eugenie's thunder. Awkward. #royalbaby.— Lindsay Steele (@lindsaylsteele) October 15, 2018
The only thing I will say about the announcement about Harry and Meghan's imminent baby is that it seems a little horrid that they told the family at Eugenie's wedding on Friday.— Liz Needham #FBPE #WATON ????? (@lizneedhamSTAR) October 15, 2018
Talk about raining on her parade!#RoyalBaby #RoyalWedding
And just like that, Harry and Meghan snatched back the headlines from Eugenie#royalbaby pic.twitter.com/LwUHPG55Cn— Mark Jones (@TweetsbyJonesy) October 15, 2018
Of course, it’s not fair to assume that Megan intentionally tried to rain on Eugenie’s parade and we’re sure that Princess is as happy as the rest of the world about another royal baby— even if it knocks her succession to the throne back another spot.
