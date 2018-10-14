Princess Eugenie’s Pink Reception Gown Fits Perfectly In Her Millennial Royal Wedding

You’ve heard about Princess Eugenie’s perfectly-millennial wedding reception. But are you ready to see Eugenie’s...millennial pink reception gown?
Well, if we’re splitting hairs here, the color of the dress might be more aptly described as a “blush.” (And, in fact, that’s exactly what the palace called it in its press release.) But blush and millennial pink are but mere centimeters away on the color spectrum, no? And, either way, there’s no denying the dress is gorgeous, with its silk pleating and a timeless cut that would seem just as at home at a Great Gatsby-era party as a wedding reception with food trucks and tequila shots.
The dress was designed by Zac Posen, who was also a guest at the wedding. According to a the palace, Posen was inspired by Windsor, its surrounding countryside, and the White Rose of York. The gown’s soft pink color represents the blush of an English rose and, to display its core inspiration, the White Rose of York is subtly embroidered on the shoulder and back of the gown.
Eugenie paired the reception dress with a pair of diamond and emerald earrings, a wedding gift (casual) from her now-husband, Jack Brooksbank, and a hair slide from Queen Elizabeth that had previously belonged to both William IV and Queen Victoria (also casual). Brooksbank also changed for the reception, going from a morning suit to a tuxedo.
In any case, this may not be the last wedding outfit we get to see from Eugenie (or Brooksbank, for that matter). The new couple reportedly held a day-after wedding party with a “festival and funfair” theme, complete with carnival rides, food stalls, and “loads” of cocktails. So, uh, where are the photos from that event?
