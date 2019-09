Princess Eugenie’s Pink Reception Gown Fits Perfectly In Her Millennial Royal Wedding

Well, if we’re splitting hairs here, the color of the dress might be more aptly described as a “blush.” (And, in fact, that’s exactly what the palace called it in its press release .) But blush and millennial pink are but mere centimeters away on the color spectrum, no? And, either way, there’s no denying the dress is gorgeous, with its silk pleating and a timeless cut that would seem just as at home at a Great Gatsby-era party as a wedding reception with food trucks and tequila shots.