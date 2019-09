Royal rumors of tension between the brothers began swirling when news surfaced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wouldn’t permanently be putting down roots in Kensington Palace in the apartment located directly next to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Instead, The Sun reported that Harry and Meghan will move into Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate. This is allegedly due to speculation from British tabloids that the couple doesn’t “want to live next to William and Kate and want to strike out on their own.”