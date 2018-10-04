Meet The Members Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Inner Circle

If a person exists in a world without social media, does she have a social life? It's a question I wonder often while considering the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whose social lives orbit such at such high, rarefied planes that we ground-dwelling mortals can hardly fathom them.
As royals, Markle and Harry must contort their lives to specific (and occasionally strange) restrictions — they can't eat shellfish! They can't go out alone! But we already knew that. When crafting some semblance of a daily life, the real challenge for Markle and Harry might come in blending worlds. Rumors are already swirling about the impact of the new marriage on the couple's social circle. Writer Lady Colin Campbell, a friend of Princess Diana's, told The Daily Beast that some of Harry's friends are put off by Markle's "ultra-liberal" politics, saying that "trendy-lefty stuff does not go down well with some of Harry’s friends." Case in point: In August, Harry skipped the family's annual grouse hunt at Balmoral Castle, leading some to believe Markle's animal welfare advocacy swayed his decision. Also, ever since she crossed the veil to assume royal status, Markle's friend group is going through seismic shifts of its own. People reports that Markle has "lost touch with some of her close friends from before the wedding."
Where does this leave us? We already know about Markle's friend group, which includes Toronto socialite Jessica Mulroney and Suits castmates. Most of Prince Harry's closest friends were formed in childhood, while studying at Eton College, or are Tom Hardy. But who does the couple hang out with together? Which friends are following the couple's strict privacy rules? Here's who Harry and Meghan still hang out with, post-wedding.