Suits star Meghan Markle is just weeks away from becoming a bonafide royal. As the world awaits Markle and Prince Harry's nuptials (which will come not long after the third royal baby was born), the Hollywood star's life will certainly change. In addition to getting used to the customs and traditions of the Royal Family, Markle may have to spend less time with her squad. It makes sense: Markle's inner circle, many of whom she met while filming Suits in Toronto, can't exactly follow her to England. (Neither could one of her beloved pups, sadly.)
As Markle gets ready to be both a bride and a Duchess, let's explore the people she spent much of her adult life with. Who does Markle hold dear, outside of her soon-to-be husband, Prince Harry? Click through to find out who she counts as members of her inner circle.