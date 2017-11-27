UPDATE: On Monday, November 27, Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle officially announced their engagement. The couple are set to marry in the spring of 2018, according to a statement from the Prince of Wales and Clarence House.
While this certainly isn't the first time Prince Harry has dated someone who isn't a fellow royal or from a "noble" family, his relationship with actress Meghan Markle has already bucked a few typical traditions.
After all, there was that time that Kensington Palace issued a rare statement confirming the relationship and slamming "social media trolls" and newspapers for harassing Markle and her family. And the time Harry broke a royal rule to visit Markle in Toronto, Canada.
Also unprecedented? Markle is the first American woman to whom Prince Harry has been seriously linked.
"Traditionally, years ago, a member of the royal family did not ‘court’ anyone outside of a royal or noble family from Britain or Europe," says William Hanson, a leading etiquette coach and expert in the U.K.
As such, there's little precedence or protocol for how Markle might conduct herself in public while dating the Prince, Hanson tells us. But just because there's no official handbook for how to date a royal doesn't mean there aren't expectations for how one should act.
"Anyone courting any member of royalty should first respect the lover, but secondly (and equally as important), respect the institution to which their new squeeze represents and act in a civilized and dignified manner," Hanson tells us.
To do so includes following a few simple rules of etiquette and manners, which Hanson has so kindly filled us in on.