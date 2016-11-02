Prince Harry Is Dating A Black Girl & I Am HYPE

Come on, y'all. How dope would it be to have a Black princess in Kensington Palace? One who could help the British monarchy begin to actually reflect its people? And maybe even blast Solange's A Seat At The Table from its windows?



Okay, okay, I'm getting ahead of myself. Prince Harry casually dating one Black girl doesn't necessarily signal major progressive change forever. But it is a sign that maybe, just maybe, they're taking baby steps toward shedding some of their antiquated rules and restrictions. And that maybe, just maybe, I might have a tiny one in one billion chance with Prince Harry, after all. Thanks to Meghan Markle, a girl can dream.

