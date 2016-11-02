Are Meghan Markle's Latest Instagram Posts About Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle is keeping mum abut her rumored-yet-confirmed-by-People relationship with Prince Harry, but her Instagram may be all the evidence we need.
As People pointed out, Markle's recent Insta posts have been especially lovey-dovey. The best example is a recent photo of two cuddling bananas. "Sleep tight," she captioned the image.
Perhaps it's an inside joke between the new couple? Whatever it means, it's certainly enough to inspire some royal fan fiction.
Markle followed that post with one showing a spot of tea and a puzzle.
Put the pieces together, and it's hard not to guess this is in honor of Prince Harry. (Also, how cute is that elephant teapot?)
If you look even further back on Markle's feed, you'll see that this past summer, the Toronto-based actress spent a lot of time in London posting photos of bouquets of peonies — her favorite flower.
"Swooning over these," she captioned the shot.
Markle also showed off pics from Wimbledon, where she took in a Serena Williams match, reportedly from the Royal box.
Looking back, there's one romantic post that truly stands out. It's a shot of a candy heart with the words "kiss me." Markle's caption: "Lovehearts in #London."
You don't need to be Sherlock Holmes to get to the bottom of this one.
While these photos speak a thousand words, Markle also spoke (actual) words, in her first interview since the news of her royal affair broke: While Prince Harry didn't come up because, hello, Markle is a very busy woman, she did tell The Vancouver Sun that "my cup runneth over and I’m the luckiest girl in the world!”
Perusing her impeccable Instagram, we can't help but agree with her.
