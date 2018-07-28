Even royals get photobombed! After winning a charity polo match on Thursday, Prince Harry planted a smooch on wife Meghan Markle, resulting a a beautiful PDA press moment — almost. Sneaking into the side of the pictures is Harry’s friend and teammate Ignacio (nicknamed Nacho) Figueras trying to hand Harry the award. The resulting picture was unintentionally funny, and the press mocked Figueras for third-wheeling the royal couple.
In response, Figueras poked fun of himself, posting the third wheel picture on Instagram, captioned: “When you wished the trophy would turn into a violin. What an incredible love story.”
But if you were hoping that the Ralph Lauren model, polo player, and royal pal’s third wheel status meant he was single, I’ve got bad news for you. Figueras’s wife Delfina Blaquier was also at the match, and posted an Instagram picture of her own, showing off a colorful version of Markle’s sensible look while strolling with the Duchess.
Figueras took his moment in the spotlight to praise the couple, posting another Instagram photo captioned: “This girl really rocks. The more I know you the more I am convinced that you both found each other to change the world. Let’s push the envelope!! Let’s make the world a better place.”
