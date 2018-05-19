Wedding bells are ringing all over Britain as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot today. But the newlywed Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t the only ones excited about their big day.
In one of the first truly viral moments of the Royal Wedding, one of Meghan’s page boys was caught with the hugest smile on his face as he helped her up the stairs and into the church. The screenshot circulating the web finds Meghan just out of focus in the foreground as he adorably photobombs behind her with a giant gap-toothed grin.
“This kids is the best!!!! The cutest, biggest smile!!!!” one Twitter user wrote.
Another wrote, “This #pageboy is literally me this morning.”
This kids is the best!!!! The cutest, biggest smile!!!! #RoyalWedding. pic.twitter.com/Wx1R4uuAdM— Susan Tran (@susantran) May 19, 2018
This #pageboy is literally me this morning @KPRC2 @TODAYshow #royalwedding ? pic.twitter.com/kzxyfDUZgJ— Rachel McNeill (@KPRC2Rachel) May 19, 2018
One of my #lol moments #royalwedding I want what he’s got ??what #joy ! #pageboy pic.twitter.com/A59XJIianY— Ali Leonard (@AliLeonardMC) May 19, 2018
The boy is one of the sons of Meghan’s best friend, Jessica Mulroney. Twins Brian and John were both tasked with helping Meghan out of her car and making sure Meghan’s wedding veil and dress made it into the ceremony safe and sound.
Along with that Givenchy masterpiece of a wedding dress, Meghan was also wearing the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau tiara. Yes, it sounds like it’s straight out of a fairy tale, but like sister-in-law Kate Middleton, she wore an actual, honest-to-god tiara from Queen Elizabeth’s own private collection.
Including the Mulroneys, Meghan and Harry’s wedding guest list clocked in at 600 guests today — a big, big day for England.
