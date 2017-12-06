Prince William has frequently expressed that his late mother Princess Diana would have adored Kate Middleton, a sentiment echoed by Prince Harry, who's also close with his sister-in-law.
It's also been noted by Royal Family fanatics (including yours truly) that Princess Diana and the Duchess of Cambridge – who are both style icons in their own right – share some favorite fashion staples. They've both been photographed in the exact same pair of Superga sneakers and, luckily for us, that particular item is totally affordable.
However, the tiara that Middleton wore to Queen Elizabeth II's Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday is most definitely out of our price range, but the sentiment behind it is giving us all the feels.
Advertisement
As reported by E!, Middleton's beautiful tiara belonged to Princess Diana and it was one of her favorite possessions. And, after one look at the headpiece, we can definitely see why.
According to People, the headpiece is commonly referred to as the Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara. Middleton wore her hair in a gorgeous updo, and she paired the tiara with sophisticated accessories – a diamond necklace and teardrop pearl earrings.
This isn't the first time that Middleton, who's pregnant with the couple's third child, has stepped out in her mother-in-law's beloved tiara. InStyle notes that Middleton also wore the Cambridge Lover’s Knot to last year's Diplomatic Reception and to a July banquet with the Spanish royal family.
The tiara is over a century old, according to People, and it was commissioned by Queen Mary in the early 1900s. It was later given to Queen Elizabeth II, who gave it to Princess Diana as a wedding gift in 1981.
Middleton certainly wears it well, and we'd venture a guess that Diana would absolutely love this look.
Advertisement