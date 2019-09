Kate Middleton & Prince William Shop At Ikea Just Like You

Let's not delude ourselves into believing their experience with Ikea is anything like ours. Just like when we found out Will and Kate like to order takeout like any regular working couple, only to then discover that their order retrieval process complicates things, we're positive these two aren't braving their local Ikea on a Saturday or fighting over the best way to assemble the furniture once they get it home. We're going to go ahead and assume that those pieces of the true Ikea experience are much too undignified for the future King and Queen of England.