Kate Middleton & Prince William Shop At Ikea Just Like You

Prince William and Kate Middleton have once again let slip a piece of information about their lives in Kensington Palace that have the internet wondering "Hmm, maybe they aren’t so different from us." According to Vogue, while visiting the Swedish Centre for Architecture and Design yesterday, Will and Kate told Marcus Engman, Ikea’s head of design, that they furnished their children’s rooms with Ikea pieces.
To say the least, it's shocking to imagine the same inexpensive, minimalist pieces we have in our homes mixed in among the historical tapestries, elaborate ornamental vases, and Victorian fainting couches we can only assume are all over Kensington Palace. Just picture the Poäng armchair and ottoman sitting underneath a massive oil painting of Queen Victoria in her coronation robes. It's quite a juxtaposition.
Let's not delude ourselves into believing their experience with Ikea is anything like ours. Just like when we found out Will and Kate like to order takeout like any regular working couple, only to then discover that their order retrieval process complicates things, we're positive these two aren't braving their local Ikea on a Saturday or fighting over the best way to assemble the furniture once they get it home. We're going to go ahead and assume that those pieces of the true Ikea experience are much too undignified for the future King and Queen of England.
Still, we can't help but think about which Ikea pieces Prince George and Princess Charlotte might have in their respective bedrooms. Since they're both growing, maybe the family is into The Busunge toddle bed, which can be extended as kids grow taller seems like a potential fit for them. Maybe their precious outfits are picked from colorful drawer chests and storage combos like the Stuva or the Busunge.
We have a hunch that in addition to picking out practical pieces from the Swedish furniture store, Will and Kate indulged their kids with some fun items. Perhaps Princess Charlotte drew inspiration from her pet hamster Marvin and chose the LED Spöka animal for her night light. She may also be practicing for a life of royal tea parties with the multicolor Duktig 10-piece tea set. Finally, for Prince George who was dead-set on getting one thing for Christmas, a police car, Will and Kate may have enlisted Ikea's help to fulfill their son's wish and gifted him the Lillabo red toy car. With these cute selections forget living like William and Kate. We'd rather be just like the Prince and Princess.
