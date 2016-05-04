We Can't Even With Princess Charlotte's New Pet

We thought the royal kids couldn't get any cuter. We thought wrong.
Kate Middleton, a.k.a. the Duchess of Cambridge, shared an adorable story about her family during a visit with British schoolchildren at Hampton Court Palace today. According to one 9-year-old guest, Middleton revealed that they have a new pet hamster. People is reporting that the creature's name is Marvin.
"She said she had a hamster, and [Princess] Charlotte really likes it because the whiskers always tickle her face," the little girl recalled. Alas, she didn't ask any follow-up questions about Prince George's impression of Marvin.
The Duchess was on hand to open the Magic Garden playground on the palace grounds, where Henry VIII used to joust (and, no doubt, do other sordid things). Event attendees reported that though George and Charlotte weren't there, they clearly weren't far from their mother's mind. At one point she mentioned that the playground's 25-foot dragon design would have scared her young son. Hey, even future kings have phobias.
A little boy takes a short break from building sandcastles to meet The Duchess #MagicGarden #HamptonCourtPalace pic.twitter.com/pMwOztOr39— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 4, 2016
