It seems like only yesterday that English admirers were camped outside a hospital, waiting for a new royal kiddo to finally arrive. (Bonus points to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who made sure the people-in-waiting had plenty of pastries to pass the time.)
It's been a full year since Princess Charlotte debuted on the monarchical scene. And even though her brother keeps trying to steal the show, this little lady has made her own major mark over the last 365 days. Those cheeks! Those eyelashes! That fab après-ski ensemble! What a doll. She just keeps getting cuter. Here's to another year of adorable family photos. Happy birthday, little princess!
It's been a full year since Princess Charlotte debuted on the monarchical scene. And even though her brother keeps trying to steal the show, this little lady has made her own major mark over the last 365 days. Those cheeks! Those eyelashes! That fab après-ski ensemble! What a doll. She just keeps getting cuter. Here's to another year of adorable family photos. Happy birthday, little princess!