Prince William Hand Delivered Prince George’s Christmas List To Santa

Prince George wants Santa to know he's been a good boy this year, and he has one very special present he'd like to see under the tree at Kensington. Fortunately, his father, Prince William, has some connections and was able to hand deliver a letter to Father Christmas in person.
William, presented George's list to Santa at an event at a Christmas market in Helsinki on his royal tour to Helsinki, Finland, and it might be the sweetest thing you'll see today.
The 4-year-old son of Prince William and Princess Kate had filled out a (very short) list for Santa Claus, and made sure to circle that he was "nice" and not "naughty" this year.
Advertisement
The little prince had just one request, writing that he'd like a police car from Santa. We're assuming he means a toy car, as he's a few years away from getting his license.
"I’ve seen you and I had to give you this letter," William said to Santa, ABC News reports. "He hasn’t written down many requests, so I think one request is probably OK."
William is on an official trip to Finland to celebrate the country's 100th anniversary came just days after the engagement of his younger brother, Prince Harry, to American actress Meghan Markle.
William shared a hilarious and happy statement about the forthcoming marriage, sharing that even royals raid one another's food.
"We’re very excited, delighted for the both. We’re wishing them all the happiness in this very exciting time," he said. "For me personally, I hope it means he stays out of my fridge and will stop scrounging off all my food, which he’s done for the last few years."
It should be a delightful holiday for the growing family. Besides the engagement news, there is a new baby on the way. Kensington Palace's official Twitter account confirmed in October that Kate Middleton is due in April 2018. So next spring, there will be another royal offspring in England. The baby on the way is the third child for Middleton and Prince William, who are already parents to Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement