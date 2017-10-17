Fans of the royal family will be thrilled about this news.
Kensington Palace's official Twitter account confirmed Tuesday morning that Kate Middleton is due in April 2018. So next spring, there will be another royal offspring in England. The baby on the way is the third child for Middleton and Prince William, who are already parents to Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018," the official statement reads. (You wouldn't expect anything less formal from the palace's Twitter account, would you?)
Advertisement
Kensington Palace confirmed Middleton's pregnancy in early September. The palace issued a statement to BBC News, saying that "their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child."
Middleton is reportedly suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, an extreme form of morning sickness, during her pregnancy. She experienced the condition during her pregnancies with Prince George and Prince Charlotte as well. During at least one point in Middleton's first pregnancy, the illness was so serious that Middleton was hospitalized.
Luckily, Middleton seems to be doing at least somewhat better this time around, making regular public appearances in London. On Monday, the Duchess of Cambridge attended a charity event at Paddington Station, where she danced with Paddington Bear himself.
Middleton also made a public appearance last week to promote mental health awareness. She and Prince William, along with Prince Harry, visited Buckingham Palace in recognition of World Mental Health Day. The reception honored people who work in the mental health field.
Advertisement