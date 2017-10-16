Kate Middleton Danced With Paddington Bear Because There Are Serious Perks To Being A Royal

Kate Middleton has scaled back her public appearances since announcing her pregnancy, but the Duchess of Cambridge made an exception on Monday morning when she attended a children's charity event at Paddington Station in London. The Duchess even shared a dance with Paddington Bear and yes, it was as adorable as it sounds.
Paddington isn't the only one who got Middleton's attention. She spent time chatting with Amelia Kubas, 7, and Mahira Gazi, 10. Both girls are students at Portway Primary School in east London who are helped by Place2Be, a mental health charity that provides in-school support to children.
Gazi described meeting the Duchess as "mind-blowing" and she had a very important question for Middleton: "I asked her what's it like to be a princess, because I'd like to be one, and she said her favorite thing was meeting special people like us."
Middleton, along with Prince William and Prince Harry, weren't the only very special guests at the event. The cast and crew of the film Paddington II joined the Royal Family to meet the children, who Kensington Palace described as "going through difficult times in their lives."
The Duchess shared a dance with the adorable bear, and the movie's star Hugh Bonneville teased what's in store for Paddington in his next big screen appearance: "Paddington gets into more marmalade scrapes, we have Hugh Grant as our baddie – who, I would like to reassure younger members of our audience, is not quite as scary as Nicole Kidman – and the Brown family are out on an adventure to clear Paddington's name," the actor said. "I don't want to give too much away but it's a wonderful adventure and this is a great way of launching it. It's been wonderful walking down the platform and seeing all these kids so excited."
Per usual, Middleton's look was to die for: She wore an elegant pink dress designed by Orla Kiely. Although she was well enough today to make a surprise appearance (and break out some dance moves) at the event, a spokeswoman from Kensington Palace said Middleton is "better but still suffering" from hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe and debilitating form of morning sickness.
