Kate Middleton Is Pregnant With Her Third Child

Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting their third child, Kensington Palace announced this morning.
The Queen and both sides of the family are said to be “delighted” by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s news, reported BBC News.
“Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child," read the statement.
Middleton is suffering with hyperemesis gravidarum, otherwise known as severe morning sickness, as she did with her previous two pregnancies, Kensington Palace said.
"Nausea in general is still very mysterious in the medical community — there are many pathways that lead to the nausea center in the brain, meaning that a person experiencing acute nausea can have many triggers," Kimber MacGibbon, RN, Director of Education and Research at the Hyperemesis Education and Research (HER) Foundation tells Refinery29. "That, along with the fact that it is unethical to do medical trials on pregnant women, has prevented us from reaching a full understanding of the condition."
"Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today. The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace," the royal family's team said in a statement.
William and Kate have two other children. Their son, Prince George, recently turned four. Their daughter, Princess Charlotte, is two.
This is a breaking news story. We will update with additional details as they become available.
