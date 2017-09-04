Kate Middleton Is Pregnant

Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting their third child, Kensington Palace announced this morning.
The Queen and both sides of the family are said to be “delighted” by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s news, reported BBC News.
“Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child," read the statement.
Middleton is suffering with hyperemesis gravidarum, otherwise known as severe morning sickness, as she did with her previous two pregnancies, Kensington Palace said.
"Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today. The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace."
We bet George, four, and Charlotte, two, can't wait to meet their sibling.
This is a breaking news story. We will update with additional details as they become available.
