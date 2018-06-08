To learn all the facts about Hyperemesis Gravidarum, we recently spoke to Kimber MacGibbon, RN, of the Hyperemesis Education and Research (HER) Foundation, who provided us with more alarming information about this condition.
Pregnant Kate Middleton was hospitalised during her first pregnancy for a rare form of morning sickness called hyperemesis gravidarum. The illness is very serious, with the key symptoms including nonstop nausea and vomiting, leading to serious dehydration and dangerous weight loss (notably, it has been reported that author Charlotte Bronte died of the disease). Even more shocking, however, is the lack of comment from health professionals being reported amidst all of the the alarming personal accounts of how serious and debilitating the condition is.
Fortunately for Kate, hyperemesis gravidarum is treatable, thanks to modern availability of rehydration and renutrition via IV, but there isn't a cure per se. Some women that have suffered the condition have come forward saying that they found some relief via acupuncture. Others were offered Zofran (a medication sometimes given to patients receiving treatment for cancer, the effects of which have not been tested on foetuses) — one doctor even went so far as to offer a woman an abortion if she "couldn't take it anymore." Wait a second: What exactly is this condition, and why is it so difficult to treat?
To get the lowdown, we reached out to four health professionals to get their take on the condition: Amy Magneson, M.D., F.A.C.O.G., assistant clinical professor at Columbia University; Ellen Chuse, a certified childbirth educator with a practice in Brooklyn, New York; and Barbara Sellers, C.N.M., a midwife practicing in New York City; and Kimber MacGibbon, RN, Director of Education and Research at the Hyperemesis Education and Research (HER) Foundation. From symptoms and possible causes to the latest treatments and tips, these women gave us the real truth about HG — take note, Duchess Kate!
Causes and Symptoms
While it is unknown why exactly nausea and vomiting occurs in pregnancy (this phenomenon is referred to by health professionals as NVP), it is thought to be connected to the increase of the pregnancy hormone Human Chorionic Gonadotropin, or HCG. "We believe that HCG is the emetogenic culprit in hyperemesis gravidarum," says Dr. Magneson. "The placenta makes it, and a woman who is very susceptible to the emetogenic effect of HCG can end up with hyperemesis." MacGibbon concurs: "Nausea in general is still very mysterious in the medical community — there are many pathways that lead to the nausea centre in the brain, meaning that a person experiencing acute nausea can have many triggers. That, along with the fact that it is unethical to do medical trials on pregnant women, has prevented us from reaching a full understanding of the condition."
While the condition has been reported to be extremely rare, affecting only 1 to 2 percent of pregnancies, MacGibbon argues that it is actually much more common and may affect up to 10 percent of pregnancies. "Historically, hyperemesis has not been adequately reported in medical data and records," she says. "We've found that many pregnancy-related hospitalisations that were reported as morning sickness should have actually been reported as HG."
According to Magneson, susceptibility to hyperemesis gravidarum can be predicted a few ways: First, if the mother has experienced HG in previous pregnancies, she will likely experience it in subsequent pregnancies. Secondly, the presence of a large placental mass is associated with HG, as is the case with twin pregnancies (which, according to Magneson, is why there is so much speculation that Duchess Kate is carrying twins). Third, a family history of HG, or the presence of other medical conditions, such as hyperthyroidism, can contribute to the presence of hyperemesis. While the disease had previously been thought of as having a psychological component (historically, women suffering from HG were considered to simply be seeking attention), MacGibbon stresses that HG is a real, physical condition, rather than an emotional one. That being said, the condition is so physically taxing that it can certainly take a psychological toll on the mother, so much so that she may consider termination. "In my research, I've found that one-third to one-fourth of HG pregnancies don't make it to term, either due to miscarriage or self-induced termination by the mother. The condition is much more alarming than many people realise."
As previously stated, symptoms of HG include constant, relentless nausea and vomiting, along with extreme sensitivity to smell. As with normal morning sickness, these severe symptoms of HG may begin to subside after the 12- or 13-week mark (which, we're hoping, is the case for Kate), but in many cases, the symptoms can last for the duration of the pregnancy, which can be traumatic for both mother and foetus.
Photo: Tim Rooke/Rex USA
Preventative Measures and Treatments
As Magneson describes: "Hyperemesis is a magnified version of morning sickness, in which [pregnant women's] bodies have trouble distinguishing hunger for nausea. Eating doesn't make the nausea go away...they try to eat small meals, but most of the time, they cannot even keep water down. This causes dehydration and more hunger, creating a vicious cycle. Women with HG can start to lose weight — they are essentially starving." This is scary for a number of reasons, but especially dangerous for women, like Kate, who are already very slim at the time of conception.
While there unfortunately isn't a one-size-fits-all, proven, foetus-safe cure for HG, there are treatments that can make a difference for many women with the condition. The first priority, of course, is to make sure that the woman is adequately hydrated and replenished with electrolytes. Only once the mother is re-hydrated and properly nourished can the nausea begin to be treated. According to Chuse, the first treatments a woman might try are peppermint tea and ginger ale, acupuncture, and bed rest, while Sellers has found that simple carbohydrates and white turkey meat can be more likely to be tolerated by the mother.
MacGibbon, however, argues that for a woman with true HG, none of these methods may make a difference. For these woman, an anti-nausea medication such as Zofran will be key. Some medical professionals are hesitant when it comes to the use of Zofran to treat HG; for instance, Chuse insists that it's important to note that this medication has not been tested to ensure safety for unborn babies. "When prescribing medication for pregnant women, health professionals always have to weigh the risks against the benefits." MacGibbon concurs. "It's never ideal for pregnant women to take any kind of medication, but in the case of severe HG, it may be a matter of life and death." Thankfully, MacGibbon reports that no negative side effects have yet been reported by pregnant women who have used Zofran.
The Takeaway
So...pregnancy sounds pretty terrifying at this point, right? Despite all of the serious risks associated with HG (not to mention the plethora of women coming forward to tell their scary stories), all four health professionals have assured us that HG is treatable — the key is to recognise the symptoms early so that the mother and foetus can be properly treated before the woman gets to the point of malnourishment and rehydration, and thankfully, Kate will likely have access to the best doctors and treatments available. As long as she continues to take it easy and listen to her body, the lovely Kate should be in the clear (commence countdown to Royal Baby number 3!).
Photo: Courtesy of The British Monarchy
