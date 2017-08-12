The Best Beauty Lessons We've Picked Up From Kate Middleton

When you're a member of the royal family, your every move is careful, calculated, and perfectly choreographed. And the people surrounding you? They're sworn to secrecy with binding NDAs — and a whole lot of loyalty.
That's why when any sliver of information comes out, it's big news. And when it's related to something us regular folks can purchase, well, consider that dress and those candles sold out.
Luckily, the Duchess and her glam team aren't so tight-lipped about how her hair stays so shiny and bouncy, and her skin so glowing. Ahead, the best tips and tricks from the royal's beauty routine.