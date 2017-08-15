Don't Be Offended If Kate Middleton Won't Sign An Autograph For You

If I ever find myself in the presence of Kate Middleton (hey, it could happen), I'm not entirely confident that my starstruck self would have the wherewithal to ask the Duchess of Cambridge for an autograph. But as it turns out, Middleton and the rest of the Royal Family are not allowed to give autographs anyway.
According to The Express, the long-standing stipulation is in place in order to prevent the risk of any royal's signature being forged. The rule also applies to Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Queen Elizabeth II.
Prince Charles typically responds by saying “Sorry, they don’t allow me to do that" (getting straight to the point), but he did break protocol in 2010 when he signed an autograph for the victim of a devastating flood.
Advertisement
Of course, we've all seen photos of Middleton and Prince William interacting with fans who assemble outside every event they attend. And although they can't sign autographs, they're happy to provide well-wishers with mementos of the exciting moment.
If you're fortunate enough to meet Middleton, ask her for a photo rather than an autograph. I mean, isn't that a better memento and a sure-fire way to rack up Instagram likes, anyway?
And it turns out, the Duchess of Cambridge and her brother-in-law Prince Harry really enjoy selfies. In fact, during her 2014 trip to New Zealand Middleton photobombed the luckiest group of teenagers ever as they took a selfie.
So, if you happen to cross paths with Middleton, don't be offended or discouraged if she rebuffs your request for an autograph. Instead, ask for a selfie and (if you're feeling ambitious) the secret to her flawless style.
Advertisement