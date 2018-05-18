Kate Middleton's History Of Family Scandals Proves Meghan Markle Isn't Alone

In a matter of days, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, will have a new sister-in-law in Meghan Markle, the future Duchess of Sussex (the exact title remains unconfirmed, but it is widely believed it will be Sussex). As such, it's only natural that the two Windsor women would lean on each other in difficult moments. And unless you've been under a rock for the last few months, you would know that Markle may need a shoulder to lean on right now.
The incessant stream of TMZ news alerts and drama from Thomas Markle and the future royal's half-siblings is enough to make our blood boil. Nevertheless, Markle has been the epitome of grace throughout the messy and dramatic lead-up to her wedding to Prince Harry. And if anyone at Kensington Palace can comfort, guide, and allay Markle's stress levels in the probable chance of another crazy news alert, it's Kate.
That's because the Middleton siblings — Kate, Pippa, and James — have had their share of scandals and drama; though most of them have been brought about by the release of private photos of them in the tabloids. Early on, Pippa was dubbed the partying sister after some innocent photos of her were made public. With his famous sisters to steal some of his thunder, James has flown a bit under the radar over the years. But even so, he's also made waves with nude photos and ridiculous business ideas.
The photos are insignificant scandals compared to the trio's maternal uncle Gary Goldsmith's recent sentencing in a physical assault case.
Which just goes to show there's a scandal — or six — in every family.
