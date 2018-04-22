Pippa Middleton Is Reportedly Pregnant

According to numerous tabloids that we wish we could claim to ignore but totally still scroll through on Twitter, Pippa Middleton is pregnant with her first child with husband James Matthews. This may be one of the few instances that we hope the tabloids are correct. Given the buzz around this, the couple will likely confirm or deny the rumor very soon. For now, we’ll indulge in the tabloids “we’d never read,” and turn on our Google alerts.
The pregnancy has yet to be confirmed publicly by the couple, who first began dating in 2015 before marrying last year — but lots of unnamed sources are ready to spill all their tea. No privacy for the royal-adjacent!
Even if it is all the conjecture of leakers currently, having a baby seems to be right in line with what Pippa and her husband had planned. As they were busy planning their wedding at the end of 2016, a source told People that the couple were looking forward to settling down and “having children and leading a quiet life.” Since getting married, it seems that they have been able to do just that.
And what a year for royal baby news! Kate Middleton is pregnant with her and Prince William’s third child, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are tying the knot in less than a month, and now this. Prince Harry and Markle may not be far behind, as they have expressed a desire to start a family soon as well. Can you imagine an entire troop of royal children running around? The limit for cuteness does not exist.
Undoubtedly, Pippa’s sister Kate will have plenty of sage advice on motherhood, and hopefully will be able to pass it down along with some stylish designer maternity outfits. Sisters, no matter how royal, borrow from each other’s closets from time to time. Besides, Kate won’t need them for much longer as she is due any day now.
If the rumors are true, Pippa might have to reconsider her staunch disapproval of pancakes, the ultimate kid-friendly weekend breakfast food. Maybe she would compromise with waffles?
