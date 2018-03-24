Should We Be On Royal Baby Watch For Meghan Markle & Prince Harry?

The royal wedding is just under two months away, but it sounds like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already thinking about the next major step in their relationship: kids.
At a conference for local entrepreneurs in Northern Ireland, the couple listened intently to husband and wife duo Adam and Sinead Murphy as they pitched their range of baby products. As they listened, Markle said something that had fans of the royal family everywhere over the moon. "I’m sure at some point we’ll need the whole thing,” she said, referencing the baby products. We have yet to get over how much we love the two of them together as a couple, and now we are on royal baby watch!
It isn’t the first time they have spoken about their interest in starting a family in the near future. Maybe it is just the media training talking, but neither of them seemed taken aback by the question of kids during their engagement interview back in November. “One step at a time, and hopefully we’ll start a family in the near future,” Prince Harry explained to BBC's Mishal Husain. Barely engaged, and already fielding questions about kids.
For most people, this would feel premature, like when a distant relative asks you very specific questions about your future. Near future is usually a politely vague way of saying that it is not a super long way off, but when they say it, it sounds like they really mean it. According to Entertainment Tonight, Prince Harry is “very keen to start a family, pretty soon after the royal wedding.”
In a 2016 interview with Hello!, Markle expressed her desire to one day have kids. “It's all about balance, and I have so much happiness in my career and am fortunate to travel the world and see so many amazing things,” she said. “It will also be nice to be anchored to something grounded and in the same place. Raising a family will be a wonderful part of that.” Knowing how stunning their engagement photos were, can you imagine how beautiful their family photos would be?
