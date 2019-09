Amid Rumors, The Royal Family Just Shared Their Most Carefree Photo Yet

The image is definitely a new, surprisingly casual view of the royals, who look picnic-ready in their best springtime outfits. Kate Middleton holds Prince Louis , while Prince Charles has his grandson Prince George on his lap. Prince Charles’ wife, Camilla , sits next to her husband and Princess Charlotte. Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry stand tall next to one another, with Meghan Markle (and her brewing baby prince or princess) beams on the other side of hubby Harry.