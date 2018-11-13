Amid Rumors, The Royal Family Just Shared Their Most Carefree Photo Yet

There’s drama in the royal family? Clearly, it’s news to them. A new portrait for Prince Charles’ 70th birthday suggests nothing but total familial bliss.
On Tuesday, Getty Images’ official Royal photographer, Chris Jackson, tweeted a new photo that he snapped of the family, sitting in the family's Clarence House garden. Jackson wrote in a caption on the picture:
“I was delighted to have been asked to take these official portraits of The Prince of Wales surrounded by his family to celebrate the important milestone of his 70th Birthday. It was particularly special to capture such an informal and relaxed family portrait over a fun afternoon!”
The image is definitely a new, surprisingly casual view of the royals, who look picnic-ready in their best springtime outfits. Kate Middleton holds Prince Louis, while Prince Charles has his grandson Prince George on his lap. Prince Charles’ wife, Camilla, sits next to her husband and Princess Charlotte. Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry stand tall next to one another, with Meghan Markle (and her brewing baby prince or princess) beams on the other side of hubby Harry.
This happy family picture is refreshing, especially considering how many media outlets love speculating on drama within the royal family. These days, it seems that Meghan and Kate are constantly pitted against one another by the tabloids, who can't fathom two strong, successful women within one famous family. (May I submit into evidence Beyoncé and Solange?)
Sure, the royal family is posed here, but they also are presenting the face of a unified front — one that looks unbothered by silly gossip. Sorry, tabloids, but this squad is too busy taking in the sights of the Clarence House garden to read nonsense.
