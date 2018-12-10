Meghan Markle Finally Broke This Royal Rule — & We're Thrilled

Leave it to Meghan Markle to be the one to finally usher in a new era. The Duchess of Sussex took the stage at the Fashion Awards in London tonight not with delicate, sweet pink nails (or even a hue slightly stronger than what's stocked in Kensington Palace), but a spectacularly vampy shade of oxblood instead. It doesn't get any further away from Ballet Slippers than this, folks — and paired with sleek hair and a single-shoulder dress, we think the bold departure is a brilliant one.