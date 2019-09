Gasp! Meghan Markle Just Broke Royal Protocol

By now, we’re all so well-versed on what former Suits star, current Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle can and can’t do now that she’s officially in the royal family. Markle can no longer blog (R.I.P, The Tig !) or update social media accounts, nor can she cuddle with her dog, cross her legs, vote, or wear colored nail polish. Plus, the official royal dress code dictates that one must keep their coat on at all times in public, carry a clutch as a way to not have to shake hands with commoners, not wear wedges in the Queen’s line of eyesight , and always wear hosiery.