Gasp! Meghan Markle Just Broke Royal Protocol

By now, we’re all so well-versed on what former Suits star, current Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle can and can’t do now that she’s officially in the royal family. Markle can no longer blog (R.I.P, The Tig!) or update social media accounts, nor can she cuddle with her dog, cross her legs, vote, or wear colored nail polish. Plus, the official royal dress code dictates that one must keep their coat on at all times in public, carry a clutch as a way to not have to shake hands with commoners, not wear wedges in the Queen’s line of eyesight, and always wear hosiery.
Markle’s sister-in-law Kate Middleton has the above down to a science, including a $7 style hack that keeps her feet from sliding around in her shoes when she wears pantyhose. Markle, on the other hand, is simply choosing to forgo wearing them — breaking royal protocol. On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry attended a gala performance of Hamilton. Not only did Markle opt to not wear a formal gown, but she decided to keep her legs bare with her black Judith and Charles tuxedo dress (which did not touch her knees, another style 'rule' for royals).
This isn’t the first time Markle has ignored that particular rule. Most noticeably, she didn’t wear hosiery in her and Prince Harry's engagement photos. At the time of their engagement, The Cut reported that the sale of tights was on the rise in the United Kingdom thanks to Middleton, but Markle seems to be working hard to push thing in the opposite direction. We’re all for it on this side of the pond, but we're wondering how Queen Elizabeth II, Buckingham Palace’s resident Fashion Person ™, really feels.
Advertisement