There is an entire list of things Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton can’t do now that they're royals (including eating garlic, cuddling with a dog, and not wearing anything deemed too risqué by their Queen Elizabeth II). Official royal protocol is the reason Middleton must always keep her coat on in public, carry a clutch as a way to avoid shaking hands, and not wear wedges. Those same rules stipulate that the Duchess of Cambridge must always wear very fine nude stockings when stepping out in public. Because Middleton is always wearing hosiery, she’s developed a trick to not her feet from sliding around in her shoes.
The Sun is reporting the Duchess of Cambridge wears sticky pads from UK-based brand John Rogers in her shoes. (They are currently available in three colors, black, tan, and nude, and cost $7.) And, hey, if those tights are good enough for the future Queen of England, then they're good enough for us, right?
A royal insider told the newspaper that wearing tights is one of the only things the Queen is a stickler about. “You never see a royal without their nude stockings,” the insider shared, noting that Meghan Markle is the exception: “From what I can see from the engagement photographs, it doesn't look like she was wearing tights or stockings.”
The royal family, it turns out, is full of useful clothing hacks: Though she may not wear tights, Markle relies on wearing her shoes two sizes too big as to not pinch her feet. But we’re sure no-slip tights would be helpful in this situation, too.
