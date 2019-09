Official royal protocol stipulates Middleton must always keep her coat on in public, as taking it off would be deemed “unladylike,” Harper’s Bazaar Australia reports. Those same rules require the Duchess of Cambridge to always wear very fine nude stockings as to not bare her legs, and forbids messy hair (even going as far as to wear a hair net to secure her bun), short skirts, and bright nail polish. Middleton also never wears wedges because, according to Vanity Fair , the Queen “isn’t a fan,” and she always carries a clutch as a way to save her from shaking hands with commoners, with is also a royal no-no.