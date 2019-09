And honestly, maybe it is, but there is also a very real chance that the 36-year-old just likes houndstooth, which when we take a stroll through memory lane, is clear she does. There was the black and white belted houndstooth coat she wore in December on a trip to the Children’s Global Media Summit. Or we could even further back, to December 2015, when Middleton wore a black and white houndstooth coat with chic cuffs at the end of each sleeve. Earlier that year, she wore a Christopher Kane cobalt blue houndstooth coat in Scotland, and she also visited a children’s mental health charity, wearing a Ralph Lauren black houndstooth-print shirtdress