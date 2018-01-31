This week, Kate Middleton has been touring Sweden and Norway alongside her husband the Duke of Cambridge. Visiting landmarks with each country’s royals, the Duchess is still serving us all the stylish outfits we've come to expect, all while being six months pregnant. And as if to make sure we're paying attention, she'll often incorporate subtle nods to her husband's mother, the also stylish, Princess Diana.
On Day Two of the tour, she was photographed wearing a red and white houndstooth Catherine Walker coat over an Alexander McQueen boucle dress, and a Chanel quilted handbag with a bamboo handle, to the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden. Middleton’s look is reminiscent of the Moschino red houndstooth cropped blazer with a white and black scarf roped through the collar, and black houndstooth pencil skirt Diana wore in 1991 on a trip to Canada, sparking chatter Middleton’s look is a bit of a tribute.
And honestly, maybe it is, but there is also a very real chance that the 36-year-old just likes houndstooth, which when we take a stroll through memory lane, is clear she does. There was the black and white belted houndstooth coat she wore in December on a trip to the Children’s Global Media Summit. Or we could even further back, to December 2015, when Middleton wore a black and white houndstooth coat with chic cuffs at the end of each sleeve. Earlier that year, she wore a Christopher Kane cobalt blue houndstooth coat in Scotland, and she also visited a children’s mental health charity, wearing a Ralph Lauren black houndstooth-print shirtdress.
Though, we have to say, if we had something in common with Princess Diana, we’d remind people of it every chance we got, too. Hey, at least we’d be in good company.
