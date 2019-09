There is an entire list of things Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton can’t do now that they're royals (including eating garlic , cuddling with a dog, and not wearing anything deemed too risqué by their Queen Elizabeth II). Official royal protocol is the reason Middleton must always keep her coat on in public , carry a clutch as a way to avoid shaking hands, and not wear wedges. Those same rules stipulate that the Duchess of Cambridge must always wear very fine nude stockings when stepping out in public. Because Middleton is always wearing hosiery, she’s developed a trick to not her feet from sliding around in her shoes.