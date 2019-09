Meghan Markle Just Broke Her Biggest Beauty Rule — & It Looks Good

The Duchess of Sussex hasn't worn a look so dramatic — at least not publicly — since her days frequenting red carpets as an actress on Suits . While it's not necessarily a daring makeup choice, it is surprising: In an interview with Allure last year, Markle's go-to makeup artist Daniel Martin (who famously did her wedding-day makeup ) revealed that bold lipstick just isn't her thing. "The one time she did a red lip, she just didn't feel comfortable in it," Martin said. "She likes to talk and she's not a fussy person, so she doesn't want to have to worry about anything."