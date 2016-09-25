Charlotte Tilbury Made The Ultimate Royal Lipstick

Attention, royal family fans: There's a new Charlotte Tilbury lipstick in town and it's regal AF.
The British makeup brand announced the launch of its newest lipstick, The Queen. And yes, it's actually inspired by Queen Elizabeth II.
Charlotte Tilbury describes it as "the ultimate royal crimson statement lipstick shade." If you need proof, just look at the photos below.
Introducing to you, a very ROYAL Matte Revolution lipstick, The Queen. A crown-jewel-cerise statement lipstick, in honour of The Queen, Britain’s longest reigning monarch. Available NOW exclusively at charlottetilbury.com & my #CoventGarden Beauty Boudoir. #CharlotteTilbury #TheQueen #New #MatteRevolution #Lipstick
My New! Matte Revolution Lipstick, The Queen, is INSTANTLY recognisable, the crown-jewel-cerise lipstick is inspired by Queen Elizabeth II’s beautiful bold colour choices. Available NOW exclusively at charlottetilbury.com & my #CoventGarden Beauty Boudoir. #TheQueen #New #MatteRevolution #Lipstick #London #BigBen
"Charlotte wanted to create a regal red that encapsulates the Queen’s inimitable style, poise, warmth and power," says the brand's website. It adds that the shade was inspired by the queen’s "beautiful, bold colour choices, whether it’s her outfits, hats, or lipsticks."
In case it wasn't already clear, Tilbury is obsessed with the queen. She even posted a portrait of HRH on the Charlotte Tilbury Instagram, saying, "She is the ULTIMATE icon and my inspiration."
The lipstick is part of the brand's Matte Revolution collection and sells for $32 exclusively on CharlotteTilbury.com. No word on whether or not her majesty plans on rocking the color herself, but stay tuned.
