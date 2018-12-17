Melania Trump Is Back To Brunette — Just 3 Days After Going Blonde

Update: Just three days after debuting much blonder locks while visiting military bases on the East Coast, Melania Trump is back to looking like her regular self. At Saturday night's White House Congressional Ball, she revealed chestnut hair with golden face-framing highlights, a look she's maintained for almost 15 years in the spotlight. In an email to Refinery29, Trump's hairstylist Mordechai Alvow confirmed he was not behind either change.
This post was originally published on December 13, 2018.
For the nearly two years she's been first lady, Melania Trump's hair has looked exactly the same: chocolate brown with caramel highlights parted straight down the middle, or sometimes just slightly to one side.
The signature style went far beyond personal preference — it was a calculated move by her team going into the White House. "When someone is going to be in the eyes of the public and will constantly be on the news, there is a look that people want to understand and be comfortable with and associate with," her hairstylist Mordechai Alvow told us earlier this year. "She’s not like a performer. There is a look about her where it’s almost like she’s the mother of the public. You want your mother to have one steady look."
But on Wednesday, and under the guidance of a new hairstylist, FLOTUS finally (finally!) changed her look, debuting much, much blonder hair while visiting military bases across the East Coast and for her segment on Fox News. (Alvow confirmed via email that he was not behind this color change.)
An incredible day spending time with our men and women in uniform on USS George H.W. Bush. Thank you for your sacrifice & service! #USA pic.twitter.com/WWncNQfiMj— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 13, 2018
For a woman who was so devoted to one single look for the 15+ years she's been in the spotlight, a change as drastic as this one is guaranteed to cause a stir, especially on Twitter.
I think Melania mixed up her hair dye with Donald. pic.twitter.com/tpHspZ60p5— Brynt (@JohnBrynt) December 13, 2018
Michelle Obama's book: Becoming— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) December 13, 2018
Melania Trump's book: Becoming Unrecognizable pic.twitter.com/fEMzH049mR
But it's not like this blonde color is coming out of nowhere. Never forget that blonde is the preferred color of the entire Trump administration (and family), from Ivanka Trump's golden blonde to Kellyanne Conway's platinum blonde to Donald Trump's, idk, wheat blonde? Maybe Melania just felt left out. Or maybe this is yet another calculated move to distract us from another news story — like the fact that her husband was directly connected to a federal crime this week. Just a thought.
