Melania Trump’s Hairstylist On Products, Politics, & The Real Purpose Behind Her Hair

According to Alvow, Trump is a woman who knows exactly what she wants, and wants to look like — and there's purpose behind every strand. "When someone is going to be in the eyes of the public and will constantly be on the news, there is a look that people want to understand and be comfortable with and associate with," Alvow says. "She’s not like a performer. There is a look about her where it’s almost like she’s the mother of the public. You want your mother to have one steady look."