Melania Trump’s Hairstylist On Products, Politics, & The Real Purpose Behind Her Hair

During their sessions, Alvow says that he and Trump talk about hair, fashion, energy, spirituality (he practices Kabbalah), exercise routines, and food. And, yes, there are times when the conversation turns political, too. "I’m not the one encouraging conversations in that direction, only because I know that her head is so involved in so many things that I don't want to impose anything," Alvow says. "But yes, when she was looking to choose a name [for Be Best , Trump's initiative to improve kids' social, emotional, and physical health in light of toxic social media and the opioid epidemic], we talked about [the initiative]. We do talk about when she’s with the schools; she tells me about her experience and what she encounters."