She insists that Trump going from red carpet socialite to fashion designer to policy lobbying first daughter hasn't changed how the two operate on a day-to-day basis either, other than the fact that she now has to commute to Washington, D.C. from her home in New York City to see her. Rodulfo hasn't altered her technique or the products she uses on her, including a particular $6 mascara that she routinely picks up from a "naturista" or natural store in her hometown of Juárez. It's not brand name, and is made with avocado seed oil to encourage lash growth. Rodulfo uses it on every client, all of whom love it. She buys it for around 100 pesos.