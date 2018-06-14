Ivanka Trump Does This Pose In Every Photo & Here's What It Means

Ivanka Trump is a creature of habit, from the way she talks (or doesn't) to the media to her perfectly coiffed hair. If you scroll through her Instagram for long enough, you'll also notice that she is almost always standing in one pose: with one leg out in a sort of T-shape. (Seriously, take a look yourself.)
What does this betray about Ivanka's inner world? We contacted body language expert Patti Wood, author of Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma, to help us understand what's underneath the silky hair and pageant-ready poses. According to Wood, Ivanka's body language reveals a lot about her personality — and about how she wants to be seen personally and professionally.
Ahead, read why Ivanka always makes the same pose and what her other mannerisms mean.