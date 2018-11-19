Did Queen Elizabeth Shade Meghan Markle's White Wedding Dress?

Well, Queen Elizabeth II certainly has a lot of opinions on what Meghan Markle should wear now that the Duchess of Sussex has officially joined the matriarch's royal family (and is now expecting a child with Prince Harry). If you thought it was funny Her Royal Highness requires Markle and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton to never wear wedges in her presence, then you won't believe the Queen's thoughts on the former Suits' star's wedding dress.
According to the Daily Mail, insiders close to the Royal Family say the Queen was surprised Markle chose such "a white wedding dress," considering she's a divorcee. Markle was married to TV producer Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013. In 2002, the Queen and the Church of England, which revised its policy on divorce and remarriage as a part of the General Synod in 2002 — meaning Markle was free to wed Prince Harry last May in a Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy custom dress. That's not the only way the new royal is shaking things up.
"Meghan is being told she needs to start dressing less like a Hollywood star and more like a Royal," a source from one of the fashion teams which has visited Kensington Palace told the website on Sunday. Markle has broken royal fashion rules before: when she wore a tuxedo sans tights to a Hamilton performance, and when she didn't wear a hat during a trip to Runcorn, Cheshire, in June with the Queen. Royal protocol stipulates that if the Queen is wearing a hat, then Meghan also needs to be wearing a hat. Both incidents are said to have caused the Queen to raise an eyebrow about her granddaughter-in-law, despite their warm relationship. It wouldn't be the first time the Queen threw someone a little shade.
