Did Queen Elizabeth Shade Meghan Markle's White Wedding Dress?

"Meghan is being told she needs to start dressing less like a Hollywood star and more like a Royal," a source from one of the fashion teams which has visited Kensington Palace told the website on Sunday. Markle has broken royal fashion rules before: when she wore a tuxedo sans tights to a Hamilton performance, and when she didn't wear a hat during a trip to Runcorn, Cheshire, in June with the Queen. Royal protocol stipulates that if the Queen is wearing a hat, then Meghan also needs to be wearing a hat. Both incidents are said to have caused the Queen to raise an eyebrow about her granddaughter-in-law, despite their warm relationship. It wouldn't be the first time the Queen threw someone a little shade